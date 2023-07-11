Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Guggenheim from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on D. Bank of America cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised Dominion Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. 51job reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.09.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $51.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.51. Dominion Energy has a 12-month low of $48.47 and a 12-month high of $86.28. The company has a market capitalization of $43.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 186.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $307,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dominion Energy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

