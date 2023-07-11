DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of DLY opened at $14.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.07. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $12.89 and a 52-week high of $15.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLY. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,951,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 192,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 83,880 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 132.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 126,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 71,946 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 973,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,312,000 after purchasing an additional 55,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 264,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 47,174 shares in the last quarter.

About DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

