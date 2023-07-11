Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Purchased by ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 100,433.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $808,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,838,811 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 519.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,797,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $391,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184,331 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,097,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $421,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,023 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 19,064.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,377,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,018,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,031,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.00.

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

DUK stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.91. The stock had a trading volume of 558,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,936,289. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.76 and a 1-year high of $113.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $69.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.67.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.69%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.