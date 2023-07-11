E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $5.69, but opened at $6.66. E2open Parent shares last traded at $5.90, with a volume of 645,505 shares.

The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. E2open Parent had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 99.46%. The business had revenue of $160.12 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital cut E2open Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on E2open Parent from $4.50 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded E2open Parent from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on E2open Parent from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, E2open Parent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

In other E2open Parent news, CEO Michael Farlekas sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.37, for a total transaction of $69,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,474 shares in the company, valued at $1,361,155.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,000 shares of company stock worth $199,940. Corporate insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETWO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of E2open Parent by 17.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 21,793 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of E2open Parent by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 110,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 39,363 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of E2open Parent by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,665,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,730 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the first quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the first quarter worth $228,000.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.66, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.70.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. The company's software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their channel and supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

