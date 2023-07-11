Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG stock traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $280.31. 246,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,663. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.64 and a twelve month high of $283.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $268.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

