Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Has $2.32 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,548 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $2,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 13,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 19.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 13,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,698,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,083,000 after purchasing an additional 185,091 shares during the period. Finally, Solitude Financial Services grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 86,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA SCHP traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.72. 511,243 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,399,739. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.73. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.46 and a fifty-two week high of $57.95.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.