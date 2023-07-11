Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Has $270,000 Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 286.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,428.6% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJH traded up $1.65 on Tuesday, hitting $264.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,044. The company has a market capitalization of $70.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $272.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $250.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.58.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

