Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Has $302,000 Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas increased its position in Mastercard by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 1,455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Mastercard by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank increased its position in Mastercard by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in Mastercard by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 166 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on MA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.04.

Insider Activity

Mastercard Price Performance

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total value of $4,349,704.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,612,033.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 547,243 shares of company stock valued at $209,102,122 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock traded up $3.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $395.62. 696,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,810,114. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $379.53 and its 200-day moving average is $369.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $396.13. The stock has a market cap of $374.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.19, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

