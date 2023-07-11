Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Has $812,000 Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 859.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after buying an additional 136,727,341 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5,652.2% during the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,638,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,692 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 284.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,004,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,098 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $471,058,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,821,000.

VOO traded up $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $404.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,002,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,751,487. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $408.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $391.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $376.43. The company has a market cap of $307.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

