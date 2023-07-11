Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Invests $457,000 in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 76.3% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 256,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,892,000 after acquiring an additional 110,872 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3,229.6% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 157,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after acquiring an additional 153,213 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 931,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,716,000 after buying an additional 214,307 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 283.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 232,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,646,000 after buying an additional 171,762 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 15,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JPST traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.01. 1,266,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,206,642. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.21. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.93 and a 12-month high of $50.40.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

