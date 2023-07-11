Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Sells 235 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 787.4% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.4% in the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 87,913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 142,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:YUM traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $134.20. The company had a trading volume of 245,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637,193. The company has a market capitalization of $37.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.13. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.96 and a 52 week high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 17.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.94%.

YUM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.84.

In other news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $501,160.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,642. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.81, for a total transaction of $519,827.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,727,983.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $501,160.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,642. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,783 shares of company stock worth $3,796,578 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

