Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Trims Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prostatis Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at General Electric

In other news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust acquired 35,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $995.44 per share, with a total value of $34,999,670.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,361,270.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 239,419 shares of company stock valued at $24,144,151. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

General Electric Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

General Electric stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,086,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,758,593. General Electric has a 52-week low of $46.60 and a 52-week high of $111.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $120.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.27.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 4.17%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

