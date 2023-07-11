Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Acquired by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Eaton were worth $5,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 12,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Motco raised its position in shares of Eaton by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 1,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total transaction of $367,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,342,689. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wolfe Research lowered Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.31.

ETN stock traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $201.87. The company had a trading volume of 163,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,018,888. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $184.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.78. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $122.50 and a fifty-two week high of $203.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.13.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.67%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

