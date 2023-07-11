Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. trimmed its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Eaton accounts for about 1.0% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Eaton by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,968,521,000 after buying an additional 2,602,246 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,806,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,225,230,000 after purchasing an additional 890,150 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,948,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,088,214,000 after purchasing an additional 132,770 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Eaton by 5.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,369,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $849,465,000 after buying an additional 302,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 17.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $959,460,000 after buying an additional 943,279 shares during the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Stock Performance

ETN stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $202.71. The stock had a trading volume of 790,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,748. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.13. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $122.50 and a 52 week high of $203.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 53.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on ETN. Mizuho increased their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research downgraded Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on Eaton from $159.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.31.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total value of $367,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,342,689. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

