Efforce (WOZX) Trading 10% Lower This Week

Efforce (WOZX) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. One Efforce token can now be bought for about $0.0187 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Efforce has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. Efforce has a total market capitalization of $9.88 million and approximately $103,653.37 worth of Efforce was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Efforce

Efforce launched on December 2nd, 2020. Efforce’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,135,519 tokens. The official website for Efforce is www.efforce.io. Efforce’s official Twitter account is @efforceofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Efforce is efforce.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Efforce (WOZX) is a cryptocurrency launched in December 2020 by Steve Wozniak, the co-founder of Apple, and Jacopo Visetti. It is designed to be a blockchain-based platform that allows companies to fund energy-efficient projects by issuing energy savings tokens (ESTs) that can be traded on the platform. The platform aims to promote sustainability and reduce carbon emissions by making it easier for companies to fund and implement energy-efficient projects.”

