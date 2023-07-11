Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) PT Lowered to $535.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $572.00 to $535.00 in a research report report published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ELV. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Elevance Health from $577.00 to $564.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $547.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $580.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $566.80.

ELV stock opened at $432.83 on Friday. Elevance Health has a 52 week low of $428.73 and a 52 week high of $549.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $452.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $469.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Elevance Health will post 32.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.04%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,760,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $275,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $303,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA grew its stake in Elevance Health by 7.5% in the first quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 3.2% in the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 32,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,877,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

