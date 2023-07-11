Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Announces $0.15 Monthly Dividend

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 25th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th.

Ellington Financial has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.2% annually over the last three years. Ellington Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 97.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Ellington Financial to earn $1.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.8%.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

Ellington Financial Stock Performance

Shares of EFC stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.75. The stock had a trading volume of 611,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,236. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $923.45 million, a PE ratio of -20.23 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75, a current ratio of 46.90 and a quick ratio of 46.90. Ellington Financial has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $16.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial ( NYSE:EFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $27.56 million during the quarter. Ellington Financial had a negative net margin of 15.23% and a positive return on equity of 12.01%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ellington Financial will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 126.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ellington Financial by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Ellington Financial by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ellington Financial by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 47,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Ellington Financial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 89,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EFC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Ellington Financial from $15.00 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ellington Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.35.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.