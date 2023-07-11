Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th.
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 82.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to earn $1.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.2%.
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Stock Performance
Shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.05. 40,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,422. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $8.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.06 and its 200 day moving average is $7.32. The firm has a market cap of $97.22 million, a PE ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 1.77.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th.
About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.
