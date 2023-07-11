Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 82.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to earn $1.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.2%.

Shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.05. 40,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,422. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $8.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.06 and its 200 day moving average is $7.32. The firm has a market cap of $97.22 million, a PE ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 1.77.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the first quarter valued at $751,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 76.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 120,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 52,100 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 648.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 81,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 70,477 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 34.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 11,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 0.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 434,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

