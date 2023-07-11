EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 473,722 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,568 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $77,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 1,083.3% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 719,846 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,616,000 after buying an additional 659,012 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at $63,867,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 236.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 383,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,307,000 after purchasing an additional 269,253 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 521,712 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,271,000 after purchasing an additional 264,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 126.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 404,335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,886,000 after purchasing an additional 225,879 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group Stock Up 1.0 %

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 2,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total transaction of $450,499.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,763,375.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 2,435 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total value of $450,499.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,546 shares in the company, valued at $43,763,375.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP R Kevin Matz sold 13,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total value of $2,227,422.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,720,171.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,638 shares of company stock valued at $10,180,882. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EME stock opened at $186.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $172.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.48 and a 12 month high of $187.49.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 22.68%. EMCOR Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.91%.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Stories

