Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 13th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1825 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This is a positive change from Empire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.
TSE EMP.A traded down C$0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$36.76. The stock had a trading volume of 29,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,832. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$35.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$35.92. The company has a market cap of C$5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.86. Empire has a 52-week low of C$33.09 and a 52-week high of C$40.71.
In related news, Senior Officer Michael John Charles Venton sold 776 shares of Empire stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.00, for a total value of C$28,712.00. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.
Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.
