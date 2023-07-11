Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 13th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1825 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This is a positive change from Empire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Empire Price Performance

TSE EMP.A traded down C$0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$36.76. The stock had a trading volume of 29,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,832. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$35.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$35.92. The company has a market cap of C$5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.86. Empire has a 52-week low of C$33.09 and a 52-week high of C$40.71.

Get Empire alerts:

Insider Transactions at Empire

In related news, Senior Officer Michael John Charles Venton sold 776 shares of Empire stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.00, for a total value of C$28,712.00. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Empire

EMP.A has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC increased their target price on Empire from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Desjardins lowered their target price on Empire from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Empire from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on Empire from C$42.00 to C$42.50 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Empire from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th.

(Get Free Report)

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.