Energi (NRG) Price Up 5.6% Over Last Week

Energi (NRG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. One Energi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0451 or 0.00000148 BTC on exchanges. Energi has a market cap of $2.98 million and $227,368.51 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Energi has traded up 5.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00043910 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00030403 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00013474 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000185 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004336 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003279 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 65,975,322 coins. Energi’s official website is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

