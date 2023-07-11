Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 98.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462,597 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 1,433.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

First Trust Senior Loan ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.40. The company had a trading volume of 65,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,030. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $43.92 and a 12-month high of $46.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.14.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Senior Loan ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.53%.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

