Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Takes $464,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,889 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 3.5% during the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TSLA. Wedbush cut their price target on Tesla from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.53.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $610,287.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 195,572 shares in the company, valued at $31,819,564.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.35, for a total value of $690,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,392,916.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $610,287.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 195,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,819,564.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,230 shares of company stock worth $14,031,859. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $268.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,885,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,656,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $314.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $850.50 billion, a PE ratio of 79.30, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

