ENN Energy (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ENN Energy (OTCMKTS:XNGSY – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of ENN Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

ENN Energy Price Performance

Shares of XNGSY opened at $46.39 on Friday. ENN Energy has a 1-year low of $38.38 and a 1-year high of $68.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.65.

ENN Energy Increases Dividend

ENN Energy Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.9934 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This is a positive change from ENN Energy’s previous dividend of $0.25. This represents a dividend yield of 2.24%.

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business.

