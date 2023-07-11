ENN Energy (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ENN Energy (OTCMKTS:XNGSY – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of ENN Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.
ENN Energy Price Performance
Shares of XNGSY opened at $46.39 on Friday. ENN Energy has a 1-year low of $38.38 and a 1-year high of $68.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.65.
ENN Energy Increases Dividend
ENN Energy Company Profile
ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business.
