Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Purchased by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 826,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 167,650 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Entegris were worth $67,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 10.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,854,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,150,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,222 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,672,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $700,041,000 after acquiring an additional 748,491 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,477,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $228,121,000 after acquiring an additional 267,470 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,492,000. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Entegris by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,956,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,898,000 after purchasing an additional 399,570 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 4,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $439,538.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,588 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,143.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Entegris Price Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ENTG shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Entegris from $105.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Entegris from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Entegris from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.92.

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $107.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5,372.50 and a beta of 1.24. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.75 and a 1-year high of $114.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13. Entegris had a positive return on equity of 17.06% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $922.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.87 million. On average, research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,000.00%.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

