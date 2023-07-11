ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $67.86

ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $67.86 and last traded at $67.80, with a volume of 33233 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on ESAB. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of ESAB from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ESAB in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. CL King assumed coverage on shares of ESAB in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of ESAB from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ESAB currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.80.

ESAB Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.43 and its 200 day moving average is $58.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.39.

ESAB Increases Dividend

ESAB ( NYSE:ESAB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. ESAB had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $684.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. ESAB’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that ESAB Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from ESAB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio is 7.29%.

Insider Activity at ESAB

In related news, Director Patrick W. Allender sold 1,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $118,527.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,838.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ESAB news, Director Patrick W. Allender sold 1,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $118,527.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,838.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $483,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,184,163.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ESAB

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ESAB by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,517,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,657,000 after buying an additional 1,920,386 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of ESAB by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,710,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,007,000 after buying an additional 364,763 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ESAB by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,539,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,119,000 after buying an additional 119,073 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of ESAB by 2,222.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,391,000 after buying an additional 2,436,338 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ESAB by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,147,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,829,000 after buying an additional 465,043 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ESAB

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding; and control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

