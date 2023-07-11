Ethereum Classic Price Reaches $18.79 (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 11th. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for $18.79 or 0.00061767 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $2.67 billion and $127.44 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30,419.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $97.76 or 0.00321360 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $273.05 or 0.00897630 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00013156 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.36 or 0.00537022 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000256 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.95 or 0.00131318 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003269 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 141,900,691 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

