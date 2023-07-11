ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Index ETN (AMNA) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 13th

ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMNA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.5578 per share on Monday, July 24th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.
ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Index ETN Stock Performance
Shares of AMNA stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $37.11. ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Index ETN has a 1 year low of $33.68 and a 1 year high of $42.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.75.
