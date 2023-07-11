ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B (MLPB) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 13th

ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:MLPB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share on Monday, July 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.
ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B Trading Up 0.9 %
NYSEARCA:MLPB traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.31. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,601. ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B has a 52 week low of $15.45 and a 52 week high of $20.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.25.
