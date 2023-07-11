ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:BDCZ) Plans Dividend of $0.43

ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:BDCZ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.4292 per share on Monday, July 24th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This is a boost from ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B’s previous dividend of $0.38.

ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B Stock Down 0.1 %

ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B stock opened at $17.80 on Tuesday. ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B has a 12 month low of $14.35 and a 12 month high of $19.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.06 and its 200-day moving average is $17.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:BDCZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.40% of ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B at the end of the most recent reporting period.

