ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN to Issue Dividend of $0.25 (NYSEARCA:CEFD)

ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN (NYSEARCA:CEFD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.2497 per share on Monday, July 24th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN Stock Up 0.6 %

CEFD stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $19.44. 1,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,051. ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN has a 12-month low of $18.20 and a 12-month high of $25.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.93.

