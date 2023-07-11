ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA:MVRL) to Issue $0.60 Dividend

ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA:MVRL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.5955 per share on Monday, July 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN Trading Up 3.0 %

ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN stock opened at $20.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.93. ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN has a fifty-two week low of $15.88 and a fifty-two week high of $33.71.

