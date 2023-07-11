ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN (NYSEARCA:PFFL) Announces $0.11 Dividend

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN (NYSEARCA:PFFL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1067 per share on Monday, July 24th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.
ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN Stock Performance
NYSEARCA PFFL traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $9.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,022. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN has a fifty-two week low of $9.19 and a fifty-two week high of $14.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.71.
