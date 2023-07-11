Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) PT Lowered to $86.00

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Guggenheim from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ES. Mizuho cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Argus dropped their target price on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.79.

Eversource Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $70.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $67.79 and a 12-month high of $94.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.88. The company has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.47.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.75%.

Institutional Trading of Eversource Energy

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 275.0% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

