ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Shares Sold by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 26.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,570 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of ExlService worth $10,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXLS. Natixis increased its position in shares of ExlService by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 23,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in ExlService by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of ExlService in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,194,000. Cim LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExlService during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $675,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,515,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Stock Performance

ExlService stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,647. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.83 and a twelve month high of $191.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $400.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.55 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 23.43%. Sell-side analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EXLS. Citigroup raised shares of ExlService from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ExlService in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 1,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.11, for a total value of $249,710.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,796.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 1,402 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.11, for a total value of $249,710.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,796.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Elizabeth Minto sold 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $85,076.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,890.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

