FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 405,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,922 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned 1.06% of FactSet Research Systems worth $168,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 171.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $288,185,000 after purchasing an additional 453,799 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,014,000. Amundi increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 508,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,468,000 after acquiring an additional 109,306 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,175,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 477,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,770,000 after buying an additional 84,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $441.50.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 2.0 %

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $395.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $398.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $408.79. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $377.89 and a 52 week high of $474.13.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $529.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.56 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 37.65%. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 311 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.30, for a total value of $127,292.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,385.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 7,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.96, for a total transaction of $3,290,878.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,201.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.30, for a total transaction of $127,292.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,385.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,063 shares of company stock valued at $3,735,145 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Articles

