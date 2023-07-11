Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) dropped 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.70 and last traded at $4.72. Approximately 584,125 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 1,178,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ferroglobe in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Ferroglobe Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $905.29 million, a P/E ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe ( NASDAQ:GSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Ferroglobe had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 60.74%. The firm had revenue of $400.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.95 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Ferroglobe PLC will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Ferroglobe by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ferroglobe by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 143,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ferroglobe by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in Ferroglobe in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Ferroglobe by 44,350.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares during the last quarter. 44.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

