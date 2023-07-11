Fetch.ai Price Hits $0.21 on Major Exchanges (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $175.57 million and $18.65 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded down 11.3% against the dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000699 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00043247 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00030146 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00013603 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000187 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004365 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003431 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000787 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 821,200,281 coins. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.