Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $40.83

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $40.83 and last traded at $40.83, with a volume of 17528 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.18.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.32. The company has a market cap of $654.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000.

About Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.