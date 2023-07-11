Fiera Capital Corp Cuts Stake in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its stake in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 161,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,719 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.29% of argenx worth $60,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of argenx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Avidity Partners Management LP raised its stake in shares of argenx by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 625,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,769,000 after acquiring an additional 133,200 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 17,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,604,000 after purchasing an additional 6,712 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in argenx by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARGX. Citigroup assumed coverage on argenx in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of argenx in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $480.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of argenx from $182.00 to $494.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of argenx in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on argenx from $455.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $456.16.

Shares of ARGX opened at $386.51 on Tuesday. argenx SE has a 12 month low of $333.07 and a 12 month high of $423.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $397.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $381.89.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.34) by $1.82. argenx had a negative return on equity of 35.36% and a negative net margin of 79.45%. The firm had revenue of $229.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.24 million. On average, analysts forecast that argenx SE will post -6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

