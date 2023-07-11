Fiera Capital Corp Has $1.55 Billion Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Fiera Capital Corp cut its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,055,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 231,153 shares during the quarter. Moody’s comprises approximately 4.6% of Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 2.76% of Moody’s worth $1,547,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Moody’s by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s by 1.0% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Moody’s by 8.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Moody’s by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s Stock Up 0.7 %

MCO stock opened at $342.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.78 billion, a PE ratio of 45.74, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.30. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $230.16 and a twelve month high of $351.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $325.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $309.63.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 59.87% and a net margin of 25.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 41.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total value of $143,846.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at $22,656,830.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Moody’s from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.07.

About Moody’s

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.