Fiera Capital Corp Has $328.42 Million Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 923,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,899 shares during the quarter. Linde makes up approximately 1.0% of Fiera Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.19% of Linde worth $328,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Linde by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 80.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total value of $734,222.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,325.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total transaction of $734,222.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,325.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total value of $16,870,806.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,624,655.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,117 shares of company stock worth $23,861,511. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Linde Trading Up 0.9 %

Several brokerages have commented on LIN. Barclays lifted their target price on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Linde in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.13.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $367.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $262.47 and a 52-week high of $383.58. The company has a market capitalization of $180.28 billion, a PE ratio of 40.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $366.69 and its 200 day moving average is $349.75.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 13.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.60%.

About Linde

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

