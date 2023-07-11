Fiera Capital Corp Has $46.79 Million Stock Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Fiera Capital Corp cut its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,203,723 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 181,634 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.12% of TC Energy worth $46,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in TC Energy by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in TC Energy during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in TC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 149.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE TRP opened at $39.01 on Tuesday. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $36.79 and a 1 year high of $55.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $40.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.71.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 13.97%. On average, research analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 224.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.06.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

