Fiera Capital Corp Has $56.54 Million Stock Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 0.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,984 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.31% of Paycom Software worth $56,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 466.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Paycom Software news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total value of $119,965.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,422,849. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Paycom Software Stock Up 3.2 %

A number of analysts have recently commented on PAYC shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $430.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $357.00 to $361.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Paycom Software from $289.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.53.

PAYC opened at $334.87 on Tuesday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $262.11 and a fifty-two week high of $402.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $297.94 and a 200-day moving average of $299.50. The company has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.44.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The business had revenue of $451.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.23 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is 28.14%.

Paycom Software Profile

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.