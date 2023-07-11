Fiera Capital Corp Lowers Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,538,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,098 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.19% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $115,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 90,253.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,974,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,627,000 after buying an additional 15,956,771 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at $644,715,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,370,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345,297 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,249,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376,557 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $75.89 on Tuesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.84 and a 52 week high of $83.81. The stock has a market cap of $62.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.53, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.10.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 348.63%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CL. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $1,968,829.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,769 shares in the company, valued at $4,205,689.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $1,968,829.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,769 shares in the company, valued at $4,205,689.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 5,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total value of $460,859.43. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,828.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 187,748 shares of company stock valued at $15,138,660. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

