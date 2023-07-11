Fiera Capital Corp Purchases 5,017 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 545,789 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,017 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $210,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the software company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the software company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.9% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the software company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 12.6% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the software company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the software company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on ADBE. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Adobe from $400.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Adobe from $450.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Adobe from $440.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Adobe from $410.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $511.19.

Adobe Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $496.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.24 billion, a PE ratio of 47.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $425.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $382.22. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $518.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $1,093,290.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 375,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,012,924.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,272 shares of company stock worth $21,895,444. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe



Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

