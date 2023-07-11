Fiera Capital Corp Sells 102,364 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,208,181 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 102,364 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams makes up about 2.2% of Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $721,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth about $373,000. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,551,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 132,579 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SHW shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Sherwin-Williams from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $269.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $283.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.53.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SHW opened at $256.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $66.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.10. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $195.24 and a 1 year high of $266.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 86.29% and a net margin of 9.41%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.69%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

