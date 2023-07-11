Fiera Capital Corp Sells 412,703 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,773,446 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 412,703 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies comprises approximately 2.8% of Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Fiera Capital Corp owned 1.02% of TJX Companies worth $922,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. United Bank raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 15,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,780,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,304 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 15,644 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies stock opened at $83.57 on Tuesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.76 and a 52 week high of $85.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.05.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.92%.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $2,073,044.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,580 shares in the company, valued at $5,727,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.88.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

