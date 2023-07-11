Financial Contrast: Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) vs. True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF)

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Free Report) and True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Paramount Group and True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paramount Group -5.10% -0.86% -0.45% True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Paramount Group and True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paramount Group 2 4 1 0 1.86 True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Paramount Group presently has a consensus price target of $5.92, suggesting a potential upside of 15.79%. True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus price target of $3.33, suggesting a potential upside of 86.54%. Given True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Paramount Group.

This table compares Paramount Group and True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paramount Group $740.38 million 1.50 -$36.40 million ($0.17) -30.06 True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Paramount Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.5% of Paramount Group shares are held by institutional investors. 11.7% of Paramount Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Paramount Group

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc. is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

About True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 5.0 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit rated tenants. The REIT is focused on growing its portfolio principally through acquisitions across Canada and such other jurisdictions where opportunities exist.

